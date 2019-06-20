Bayethe at Shamwari game drive. Pic Supplied

Malaria free conservation at its very best, this multi-award-winning Lodge spares no attention to detail in providing incredible experiences, whatever your safari dish of choice may be. Be it the big five, birding, photography or just relaxing in luxury, there is a reason that this incredible getaway near Port Elizabeth in South Africa has become the destination of choice for celebrities and royalty alike.

There is something synonymous with spending time in the bush and spending time in a tent. At Bayethe the Shamwari crew nail this aspect, blending a luxury tented experience with a true African bush flavour.

This may be tents but this is not roughing it. In fact, this isn’t even glamping. It is a next-level experience that leaves you feeling one with nature, just a tent flap away from the great outdoors, while at the same time in a cocoon of warmth and safety and running water!

Very conscious of doing things right, this venue is focused on providing a real deal safari experience, while at the same time underpinning it with the values and ethics that mean it is enhancing the environment.

Their efforts are across the board and cover things like water management and ethical produce, but their greatest achievement is in the rehabilitation space where they are active supporters and role-players with the Born Free Big Cat Rescue