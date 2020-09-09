Eastern Cape reveals multi-million rand tourism projects to entice travellers to province

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane detailed five major tourism infrastructure projects planned for the province at the official Eastern Cape Tourism Month launch on Tuesday.

Mabuyane said some of the projects were in design and feasibility stages. The biggest project is the R190-million investment of a new state of the art lodge and villas at the uMkhambathi Nature Reserve through a partnership between Mkhambathi Land Trust, Collin Bell of Mkhambathi Matters and Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency.

“The investment brings the local villagers into the mainstream of the tourism economy through ownership, creating opportunities for local businesses during the construction phase and providing jobs for the locals,” he said.

He announced that the R42-million investment opportunity for proposed new guest houses at Cape Morgan Nature Reserve will cater for both conferencing and leisure. Around R300-million has been proposed for Port St Johns Cable Car, which will be similar to the one that operates at Table Mountain. The aim is to attract more travellers to Port St Johns.

He also discussed the R21-million investment for a 6 day hiking trail and Infrastructure Development projects at selected beaches in Mbizana. The new Baviaanskloof World Heritage Site Interpretive Centre project that is planned in Willowmore is expected to cost R57-million.