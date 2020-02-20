While it may seem a good idea to promote tourism in a province, some serious plans need to be implemented for the safety and security of travellers.
Many won’t like to admit this, but crime remains a huge concern for travellers, no matter which part of the world you visit.
Which makes Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency (ECPTA) call to improve safety and security within their province a breath of fresh air.
The tourism agency called for the provincial government, private sector and the Eastern Cape to rally together to protect, preserve, and sustain the industry. They hope to work with the role players to curb the incidents of crime on tourists.
CEO of ECPTA Vuyani Dayimani said tourism in the Eastern Cape had been an important driver of positive economic growth, development, and supported many community upliftment programmes.