ECPTA says safety of tourists critical to sustaining tourism in E Cape









Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency wants to create a crime-free place for tourists. Picture: Clinton Moodley. While it may seem a good idea to promote tourism in a province, some serious plans need to be implemented for the safety and security of travellers. Many won’t like to admit this, but crime remains a huge concern for travellers, no matter which part of the world you visit. Which makes Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency (ECPTA) call to improve safety and security within their province a breath of fresh air. The tourism agency called for the provincial government, private sector and the Eastern Cape to rally together to protect, preserve, and sustain the industry. They hope to work with the role players to curb the incidents of crime on tourists. CEO of ECPTA Vuyani Dayimani said tourism in the Eastern Cape had been an important driver of positive economic growth, development, and supported many community upliftment programmes.

He told IOL Travel: “With a unique and diverse tourism offering across the province threats to the safety of tourists impose serious damage to the friendly and welcoming image of the province.

“It would be a tragedy if visitors, be they domestic or international, would regard the entire province to be ‘unsafe’. Safety is an important element in any tourist’s choice of a holiday destination, and a successful tourism experience depends on a safe environment.” Dayimani said the tourism agency advocated for the safety of tourists and visitors choosing the province as their holiday destination of choice.

He shared information about one of the province’s campaigns to combat crime. The Tourism Buddies programme, an initiative aimed to educate visitors about the preferred attractions and areas that aren’t suitable for tourists. The programme also provided safety information and assisted with tourism queries.

“The Tourism Buddies programme works in close collaboration with the police and municipalities mandated with programmes of safety for the visitors and the public. They do not replace municipal lifeguards and SAPS personnel. They are positioned to amplify the tourist experience of the province,” he said.