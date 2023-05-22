Escape the winter chill at The Plettenberg

The Plettenberg, part of the Liz McGrath Collection, announced that it had introduced a Royal Breakaway & Wellness package offering guests the opportunity for quality downtime in an idyllic setting during the cooler months. Plettenberg Bay is along the Garden Route and boasts a year-round temperate climate, pristine beaches and dense green forests culminating in the ultimate destination for focusing on health and wellness.

The 5-star hotel said that there are a myriad of exhilarating outdoor activities to do in the area alongside pampering spa treatments and delicious, healthy food, and warm hospitality. “From sea-facing suites to plentiful opportunities for R&R and sunset beach strolls on any of the six Blue Flag beaches - a majestic break awaits. The Royal Breakaway & Wellness package includes luxurious accommodation and a bottle of wine on arrival, daily turndown, as well as a delicious breakfast the next morning, served in the privacy of your own room or in the Restaurant,” said The Plettenberg. According to the hotel, the package also includes R500 credit to be used in the spa or restaurant, and The Fresh Wellness Spa offers opportunities for a little pampering from a wide range of skin and body treatments, including touch therapies and spa packages.

It said fans of cold-water therapy have the ocean right on their doorstep to add a healthy dose of Vitamin Sea to the holiday or take the plunge in your choice of the hotel’s two swimming pools, one of which is heated all year round. “Explore the Robberg Nature Reserve on foot, or venture further afield as the great outdoors has never been more accessible, thanks to the new Plett Camino route. There are many scenic tracks in the area where adventures await hikers, runners, walkers and mountain bikers. The new Plett Trails app offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use guide to not only the best but also the lesser-known trails of the area,” said The Plettenberg. The hotel also said that as part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, The Plettenberg’s barefoot luxury and genuine hospitality extends to the whole family, welcoming children and well-travelled canine family members, who are also treated as VIPs.