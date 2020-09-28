From 3 stars to 4: Wild Coast Sun gets an upgrade

The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) upgraded Sun International’s family-friendly Wild Coast Sun beachfront resort to four stars in the hotel category, following a range of upgrades and improvements recently made to the property.

The TGCSA is the only officially recognised quality assurance body for tourism products in South Africa. In its announcement, the organisation said, “We congratulate you and your team on this achievement, and we acknowledge your efforts to contribute to the sustainability of the Tourism Industry in South Africa through your commitment to quality assurance.”

First established in the 1970s on the Mtamvuna River border between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, The Wild Coast Sun is Sun International’s only beachfront resort. The property has grown into an exciting beach resort with an endless array of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

TGCSA also considered the star quality of the broader resort and its activities. The list of accolades includes Resort Award, Family Friendly Award, Responsible Tourism Award, Water Sports Award and Spas and Beauty Award, among others.

The Wild Coast Sun GM Peter Tshidi said the award recognises the hard work invested in improving the property. "Even during the lockdown, we were not idle but all pulled together to ensure that the TGCSA would see our property‘s star quality.