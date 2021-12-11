From making honey to skydiving, the ultimate Eastern Cape bucket list

The Eastern Cape is home to many treasures, ranging from adventure to culture and cuisine. The province also makes the perfect road trip destination, showcasing dramatic landscapes, stunning activities and so much more. If you are struggling to come up with ideas, here are some suggestions for your next Eastern Cape trip: Go skydiving in Jeffreys Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skydive Jeffreys Bay (@skydivejeffreysbay) Want to be daring? Conquer your fears? Flaunt your bravery on social media? Well, you should go on an adrenaline-fuelled skydiving trip in Jeffreys Bay. The experience showcases the dramatic Jeffreys Bay coastline. "Our instructors have a minimum of 2 000 jumps and have a passion for sharing the experience of skydiving with first-timers," Skydive Jeffreys Bay states on its website. Participants need to eight less than 100kg and be reasonably fit. They will enjoy a 45-second freefall at 200km/h, followed by a five-minute parachute ride. Visit www.skydivejeffreysbay.co.za Kayak and lilo adventure up the Storms River View this post on Instagram A post shared by Untouched Adventures (@untouchedadventures) If you want to dabble in more adventure, then enjoy a two-and-a-hal- hour kayak and lilo trip up the Storms River Gorge in the Tsitsikamma National Park. Hosted by Untouched Adventures, the tour lets travellers explore the Storms River Gorge – from the bottomless pools, deep caves and ancient indigenous forests. Visit www.untouchedadventures.com/

Take a walking safari at Shamwari Game Reserve View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamwari Private Game Reserve (@shamwariprivategamereserve) Safari enthusiasts can go in search of the Big Five, including the leopard and lion, when they embark on a daily walking safari at Shamwari Game Reserve. Enjoy the summer weather while you learn about nature before spending the rest of the day lounging in your luxurious accommodation. There is also a spa for those who want to skip walking for a few indulgent treatments. Visit www.shamwari.com/ Soak the views during sandboarding