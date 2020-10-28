Give yourself an unforgettable mini vacation at the Wild Coast Sun - the resort that has it all

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Recently upgraded to four-star Wild Coast Sun, Sun International’s only beachfront resort, is a true summer playground for family’s. First established in the 1970s on the Mtamvuna River border, The Wild Coast Sun resort is the perfect family holiday destination. Located just 5km from Port Edward, the resort straddles the border between KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape provinces. It is a two-hour drive from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport and a 90-minute drive from Durban and 30-minute drive from Margate Airport. Flanked by the Indian Ocean, river, lagoon and 750 hectares of lush indigenous bush, the resort also boasts an R80-million water park, a games area for children, outdoor sports, an 18-hole championship golf course, a casino and a range of restaurants.

The R80-million Wild Waves Water Park will keep the kids entertained for hours.

Nature lovers can explore the natural forests surrounding the resort and even pay a visit to the nearby Red Desert, a geographical phenomenon officially recognised as the smallest desert in the world and a national heritage site.

Following a range of upgrades and improvements, The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) has recently upgraded the Wild Coast Sun beachfront resort to a four star hotel.

The resort boasts an 18-hole championship golf course

In addition to considering the hotel and restaurant amenities, the TGCSA also considered the star quality of the broader resort and its activities.

The overall list of accolades includes:

Resort Award

Family Friendly Award

Responsible Tourism Award

Water Sports Award

Cycling Friendly Award

Equestrian Award

Golfing Award

Hiking Award

Holistic Wellness Award

Spas and Beauty Award

The resort also boasts 11 conference venues in a variety of settings, which was also upgraded to Four Stars.

Accepting the award, The Wild Coast Sun GM Peter Tshidi said, “This award recognises the hard work we have invested in improving the property. Even during lockdown we were not idle but all pulled together to ensure that the TGCSA would see our property‘s star quality.

The Wild Coast is an absolute tourism gem that deserves to be recognised. Where else can you choose from deep-sea fishing, rock, surf, fly or spear fishing, scuba diving, hiking trails and horse rides on the beach? And there’s even a river and lagoon where you can paddle-boat, canoe or relax with cocktails on a river cruise.

Visitors can walk from our property and right onto pristine white beaches that stretch for miles. And on that walk they can even hunt for old relics that have washed up from old shipwrecks along the coast. This is a truly beautiful and unique part of South Africa and a great place to book a family holiday. There will be no time for the kids to get bored here.”

Until December 11, Wild Coast Sun is offering a five-night, all-inclusive package, from Sunday to Friday, from R14,500 for two adults and two children under 18 in a garden facing family room. Children stay free with breakfast, while adults have all three meals included.

The 5-night midweek all-inclusive package includes complimentary access to the Wild Waves Water Park and 2 free movie tickets at the Epic Cinema.

Book via www.suninternational.com or call 011 780 7800. Alternatively email [email protected] for more information.