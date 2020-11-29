How to plan a road trip from Port Elizabeth to Tsitsikamma

Just a two hour (around 188,2 kilometres) from Port Elizabeth, Tsitsikamma has become a place for travellers who want to tap into their adventurous side. Tsitsikamma, a Khoi word meaning a place of abundant or sparkling water, is worth the road trip as it boasts breathtaking views of the Tsitsikamma Mountains and the Indian Ocean. That is not all, here travellers can experience some of the biggest adventure sports, indulge in some first-class cuisine and marvel at the natural spots available. Here's how to enjoy an epic road trip from Port Elizabeth to Tsitsikamma: Where to go:

Port Elizabeth -St Francis Bay

Travel from Port Elizabeth to St Francis Bay, around 1 hour 11 minutes via the N2. This coastal village set in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality is renowned for its fresh seafood and mouthwatering dishes.

St Francis Bay-Jeffreys Bay

From St Francis Bay, travel to Jeffreys Bay, a 30-minute drive via R330 and R102. Located in the Eastern Cape, just about 75 km southwest of Port Elizabeth, Jeffreys Bay is known for its world-renowned beaches and surfing waves. We suggest you spend an overnight here as there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied before you start your adventure in Tsitsikamma.

Jeffreys Bay-Tsitsikamma

The journey from Jeffreys Bay to Tsitsikamma takes 1 hour and 21 minutes via N2. Tsitsikamma encompasses a marine reserve, deep gorges and local vegetation like the Big Tree, a towering yellowwood.

Once at Tsitsikamma, there are plenty of accommodation venues to choose from once you reach Tsitsikamma. We recommend you book before you get to the tourist attraction. Travellers need two days to explore the area. Popular attractions include Tsitsikamma National Park, Tsitsikamma Canopy Tours and Bloukrans Bridge.

* This article was written in association with Dunlop. Read more here.