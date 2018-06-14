Photo by @beforeitslost on Instagram



The Eastern Cape is right up there with the most beautiful provinces in the country. Its warm, friendly people and pleasant year-round climate add to its beauty.

The majestic Magwa Waterfall, which is located within the Magwa tea plantation (South Africa's last remaining tea estate), is one of the Eastern Cape's most breathtaking attractions. The nearest town to the waterfalls is Lusikisiki.