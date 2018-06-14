The Eastern Cape is right up there with the most beautiful provinces in the country. Its warm, friendly people and pleasant year-round climate add to its beauty.
The majestic Magwa Waterfall, which is located within the Magwa tea plantation (South Africa's last remaining tea estate), is one of the Eastern Cape's most breathtaking attractions. The nearest town to the waterfalls is Lusikisiki.
Unlike many of the waterfalls in the Wild Coast, the Magwa Falls is easily accessible to visitors of the region. This body of water, captured beautifully by @beforeitslost, falls 142 metres and drops into a narrow canyon formed by seismic movement.
As noted by www.sa-venues.com, there's more to this place than its amazing waterfalls, "Close by is the Magwa Volunteers, a small permaculture project – perfect for those after a gap year as a volunteer to learn about sustainable living. What began as a tour company has grown into a permaculture and community-projects centre. Its goal is sustainability through tourism."