LOOK: Jerusalema’s Nomcebo Zikode’s adventurous Wild Coast Sun stay

Nomcebo Zikode, the voice behind the hit song Jerusalema, recently visited Wild Coast Sun. Judging by Zikode’s travel shots, she had a blast. From horse riding, quad biking to the Wild Waves Water Park, Zikode dabbled in many adventures. She also took some time to unwind at the hotel's spa. "The spa was a great place to relax and rejuvenate after a busy schedule.

“What else do you need?

“This is a place for people like us who are always on the road," she said.

Zikode said that there was plenty for travellers to see and do at the Wild Coast Sun other than its casino offerings.

“Oh my gosh! I did not know that this place could be so much fun.

“There is so much to do here other than playing games at the casino.

“There is even quad biking. So please do come. I don’t think this place is boring. Could you please extend my vacation stay?" she joked.

Jerusalema became an anthem of South Africa’s summer and entered Shazam’s Global Top 200 chart in December.

How to plan your Wild Coast Sun trip

The KwaZulu-Natal attraction offers unforgettable sea views and there's something for everyone.

The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) upgraded Sun International’s family-friendly beachfront resort to four stars in the hotel category in September last year.

Head to The Riverside Aqua Sports and Beach Bar for an afternoon sunset cruise.

The cruise sails along the Umtamvuna Nature Reserve.

The location boasts water sports and river activities like kayaking, speed boats, paddle boats, tube rides, water skiing and a lazy boat cruise.

Once back at the resort, you can hit the slot machines or play a game of roulette or blackjack, relax by the pool, dip your toes at Mzamba Beach, or go for a spa treatment.

There's also horse riding and quad bike adventures available.