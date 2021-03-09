LOOK: Oceana Reserve’s new Pool Suites will have you dreaming of a vacay

"Where heaven, Earth and Ocean meet." That is the tagline for luxury Oceana Beach & Wildlife Reserve in the Eastern Cape.

And, it isn't hard to see why. The 5-star property introduced two Pool Suites to its offering, boasting a private plunge pool, soothing zen garden, fire pit and outdoor shower.

The grand lounge area opens onto a spacious wooden deck that showcases unsurpassed views of the reserve and the Indian Ocean.

Other amenities include a king-size four-poster bed, satellite TV and entertainment system, underfloor heating and heated towel rails in the bathroom, free wi-fi and a private day bed.

"Warm woods and dark metal accents dominate, and there’s more than a nod to the vibrance of the African bush with signature patterns on the lush fabrics scattered plush seating and on accent décor elements. A huge four-poster bed dominates the room, nestled under romantic chandelier-style lighting. The stone bath and double indoor shower invite relaxation with views of the surrounding bush. It’s a modern take on a classic lodge theme, with the pitched thatch roof adding warmth and placing the suites comfortably alongside the property’s other buildings," a statement reveals of the new suites.