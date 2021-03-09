LOOK: Oceana Reserve’s new Pool Suites will have you dreaming of a vacay
"Where heaven, Earth and Ocean meet." That is the tagline for luxury Oceana Beach & Wildlife Reserve in the Eastern Cape.
And, it isn't hard to see why. The 5-star property introduced two Pool Suites to its offering, boasting a private plunge pool, soothing zen garden, fire pit and outdoor shower.
The grand lounge area opens onto a spacious wooden deck that showcases unsurpassed views of the reserve and the Indian Ocean.
Other amenities include a king-size four-poster bed, satellite TV and entertainment system, underfloor heating and heated towel rails in the bathroom, free wi-fi and a private day bed.
"Warm woods and dark metal accents dominate, and there’s more than a nod to the vibrance of the African bush with signature patterns on the lush fabrics scattered plush seating and on accent décor elements. A huge four-poster bed dominates the room, nestled under romantic chandelier-style lighting. The stone bath and double indoor shower invite relaxation with views of the surrounding bush. It’s a modern take on a classic lodge theme, with the pitched thatch roof adding warmth and placing the suites comfortably alongside the property’s other buildings," a statement reveals of the new suites.
Travellers will also enjoy daily safari drives, guided bush walks, luxury spa treatments, fine dining, a games room, swimming pools and beach activities, to name but a few.
They can also go in search of more than 220 species of bird and 30 animal species, including Sable, Bontebok and Black Impala, during game drives or taking strolls around the property.