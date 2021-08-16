LOOK: These eco-luxe pods at this Eastern Cape game reserve are design goals

Two new eco-friendly, luxurious sleep-out pods nestled in the Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape are fast becoming a top attraction for South African travellers. The eco-luxe pods have been designed to celebrate the game reserve’s stunning landscape and are ideal for those who want an intimate escape, whether it's a couple or a solo break.

The pod, around 26m² in size, features contemporary design, lavish furnishings and soft lighting. Inside, guests will find a deluxe double bed with 180-degree views, an en-suite bathroom, a compact kitchenette and relaxation spaces. Picture: supplied. There's also a private boma, fire pit and a wood-burning hot tub that guests can make use of. For those who want to share their experience with their followers on social media, wi-fi is available.

Mount Camdeboo owner Iain Buchanan says the pods are ideal for any season. “The Scandinavian-inspired pods have been built to the highest level of quality. The pods have been designed with a light footprint, in line with Mount Camdeboo’s conservation and environmentally conscious ethos,” he explained. Picture: supplied. “They are completely self-sufficient, movable and rest gently in the landscape, having minimal impact on their surroundings. These pods are truly unique and we have chosen the most spectacular sites for them, offering an unforgettable wilderness experience,” he added.