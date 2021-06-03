LOOK: Where to see the snow in SA and Lesotho

South Africa and Lesotho turn into a winter wonderland when it snows during the cold season.

Earlier this week, some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Lesotho experienced heavy snowfall, causing a cold front to hit most parts of the country.

If you want to enjoy a snow holiday, here are some SA and Lesotho attractions to visit:

Sani Pass

Travellers from far and wide travel to Sani Pass to see the snow and grab a drink at The Highest Pub in Africa, situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho.

Do not attempt using a car to get up as the terrain requires a 4x4 vehicle. If you do not have one, there are specialised guides that offer tours. One place to get all the action is Sani Mountain Lodge.

The lodge is situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho, sitting 2 874 metres above sea level. The lodge offers comfortable accommodation for those who want to spend the night. As it is located in Lesotho, South Africans will require a passport.

Travellers can also stay at a South African establishment close to the border and enjoy a half-day tour up Sani Pass.

Afriski

Craving something more adventurous, then head to Afriski Mountain Resort, located in the Lesotho highlands. The resort starts its ski season from June 10 to August 29, 2021.

During the season, Afriski offers thrilling winter sports adventures, whether you are a beginner or pro, activities include skiing and snowboarding, bum boarding and tubing and more.

South African travellers can use the Caledonspoort border via Johannesburg, near Bethlehem and Fouriesburg, to access the resort. The border is currently open from 8am to 4pm.

Drakensberg

The Drakensberg offers stunning views of the snow and is perfect for a self-drive from Durban. One of the best places to see the snow is Highmoor Nature Reserve, situated in the central region of the Maloti-Drakensberg Park.

Or you can book at any hotel that offers mountain views. Travellers can also hike to see the snow, but if you do, ensure that you go with a trained guide.

Golden Gate

Golden Gate Highlands National Park, nestled in the rolling foothills of the Maluti Mountains of the north eastern Free State, is a beautiful sight when it snows.

While they limit activities during snowfall, it makes for the perfect winter getaway. When the weather clears, guests can enjoy abseiling, canoeing, game drives, hiking, nature walks and horse riding.