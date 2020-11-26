Meerkats, hippos and antelope: A virtual trip to Shamwari's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre
Shamwari's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is as busy as ever - and you can see all the action unfold on Shamwari TV.
Veterinary nurse Megan Sinclair says that even during the hard lockdown it was business as usual at the centre welcoming new arrivals and continued efforts to take care of the sick and injured animals.
One of these was a hippo calf that was found abandoned on the reserve. The prolonged drought has meant the hippo population has been stressed as rivers and waterholes gradually dry up.
Dubbed Moses because of his habit of hiding in the bushes in his enclosure, the calf is doing well and will be released back into the river once conditions improve.
Milly, an adult meerkat, is being housed in a purpose-built run near the owl enclosure. Kept as a pet, an animal welfare group confiscated her because she was not being well looked after.
She’s now thriving on blueberries and raw eggs, which she’s now learnt to break open herself. The centre’s team are being kept busy ensuring she’s mentally and physically stimulated.
Some of the orphaned antelope are being weaned off their milk and may soon be ready to be reintroduced to the wild.
Two of the older patients and firm favourites with the centre team and guests are elephant calves, Amara and Stella. Although Amara is the older of the two, she is smaller. The good news is that her health has improved, and the team has noticed a positive change in her personality. Both young elephants are enjoying the warmer weather and regular mud baths.