Meerkats, hippos and antelope: A virtual trip to Shamwari's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

Shamwari's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is as busy as ever - and you can see all the action unfold on Shamwari TV.

Veterinary nurse Megan Sinclair says that even during the hard lockdown it was business as usual at the centre welcoming new arrivals and continued efforts to take care of the sick and injured animals.

One of these was a hippo calf that was found abandoned on the reserve. The prolonged drought has meant the hippo population has been stressed as rivers and waterholes gradually dry up.

Dubbed Moses because of his habit of hiding in the bushes in his enclosure, the calf is doing well and will be released back into the river once conditions improve.

Milly, an adult meerkat, is being housed in a purpose-built run near the owl enclosure. Kept as a pet, an animal welfare group confiscated her because she was not being well looked after.