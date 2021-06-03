Meet the new marketing manager for Wild Coast Sun Resort

Sun International has appointed Cynthia Nene as marketing manager of Wild Coast Sun Resort in the Eastern Cape.

Nene graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and has an honours Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management and Marketing degree.

Since her career began in 2006, Nene has held various positions within the group. These include Graduate Management Trainee, MVG Coordinator, Database Marketing Manager, Customer Relations Manager, to name a few.

About the new role, she said: “I am very excited to be part of the Wild Coast Sun family because after all, the resort is all about family and is the ultimate family destination.

"I am ready to rise to the challenges that come with marketing a big resort such as the Wild Coast Sun but when the property, Sun International’s only beachfront resort – is so breathtakingly beautiful, it makes things that much easier."

Nene said she intends to promote local tourism, which was one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic.

She said: “Wild Coast Sun is a hidden gem and one of my goals is to market it so South Africans explore the West Coast of South Africa – especially now, during Covid-19 times when local tourism is so important and has taken a massive knock.

“South Africans are being encouraged to explore their own country and the Wild Coast will not disappoint. For many who are not able to travel abroad like they used to – the Wild Coast Sun is a Mauritius right here, on our own soil.

“In addition, Wild Coast Sun assists the local community, something I am passionate about myself. Sun International strives to uplift, empower and share value across the communities in which we operate and I plan to be at the forefront of the Social Economic Development projects to better the community.”

Nene expressed her enthusiasm for expanding her professional and personal horizons, establishing new relationships with stakeholders, and introducing new ideas to the resort.

She said: “I have hit the ground running with plans for the upcoming Wild Coast Sun 40th birthday. Working with such an amazing team to bring this milestone to life truly excites me. Watch this space.”