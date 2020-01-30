PICS: Shamwari’s Sindile luxury tented camp will leave you speechless









Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape recently launched Sindile, its new flagship tented camp. Picture: Supplied. South African lodges are constantly reinventing its safari offerings, especially with the high demand from the international market. With the demand for glamping, many game reserves are creating out of this world accommodation that celebrates wildlife and its surrounding areas. Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape recently launched Sindile, its new flagship tented camp. The camp is named for the matriarch of Shamwari’s leopards. Sindile, meaning survivor in isiXhosa, pays homage to the leopardess that survived numerous maulings by lions to raise the five litters of cubs which comprise Shamwari’s leopard population today. Sindile offers 9 premier luxury tents that boast stunning views of Bushman’s River and surrounding plains.

Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

Each guest tent can accommodate two people. The tent is kitted with wifi, air conditioning, private minibar, Nespresso coffee machine, outdoor shower, en-suite bathroom with bath and shower and a private deck with heated plunge pool and lounging area under a pergola.

Shamwari CEO, Joe Cloete revealed that Sindile is part of a two-year $25 million investment programme at Shamwari.

“We thought very carefully about the situation of this new tented camp and it is exceptional. It combines the peace and solitude of the bush with some of the best views on the reserve.

“Its design is the culmination of everything we’ve learnt at our other tented camps and luxury lodges, combining the romance of being under canvass with a premium hospitality experience,” he said in a statement.

Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

Shamwari, which has been declared a Protected Environment, comprises of 6 luxury lodges and 1 explorer camp, two different education and rehabilitation facilities and employs over 325 local staff.