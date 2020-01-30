South African lodges are constantly reinventing its safari offerings, especially with the high demand from the international market.
With the demand for glamping, many game reserves are creating out of this world accommodation that celebrates wildlife and its surrounding areas.
Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape recently launched Sindile, its new flagship tented camp.
The camp is named for the matriarch of Shamwari’s leopards. Sindile, meaning survivor in isiXhosa, pays homage to the leopardess that survived numerous maulings by lions to raise the five litters of cubs which comprise Shamwari’s leopard population today.
Sindile offers 9 premier luxury tents that boast stunning views of Bushman’s River and surrounding plains.