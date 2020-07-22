SA safari destination reveals WHO-approved experience awaiting travellers

When Shamwari Private Game Reserve opens in September, things are going to look slightly different. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the game reserve has worked with a professional health and travel industry experts to develop a set of safety standards to stop the spread of Covid-19 at its establishments. Shamwari CEO Joe Cloete said they were fortunate that most of its accommodation is spread out between lodges across the reserve, making social distancing far easier. “There will be increased demand for self-contained, exclusive-use accommodation in the post- Covid world. We’ve spent the shutdown period adapting our operations to that, and to ensure that we offer a combination of uncompromised safety and a luxury wilderness experience. “Shamwari’s safety protocols have been reviewed by medical health professionals, vetted by the WHO, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), and other tourism regulatory bodies,” he said. The new check-in methods approved by WHO

A day before arrival, guests will complete a medical questionnaire to establish any possible risk or exposure. On arrival, the lodge will provide them with a face mask to use for the duration of their stay. For peace of mind, staff will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and maintain social distancing.

The guests will fill a medical declaration form and undergo a temperature check. There are hand sanitiser stations throughout the lodge, including key entrances and exits to all public areas, bars, dining areas and back-of-house areas.

Strict social distancing rules will apply for both guests and staff with visible signage of Covid-19 rules throughout the reserve.

Game drives

As a safari destination, game drives will offer a somewhat new experience. While Big 5 still roam about, the reserve has created new guidelines to keep everyone safe. They will reduce the number of people on game drives to four. All vehicles will be disinfected and sanitised available for rangers and guests. Snacks and beverages will be packaged separately and sanitised.