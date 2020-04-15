Samara invites kids to join their live bush classes
Samara Private Game Reserve has introduced a series of video bush lessons for children, taking the classroom outdoors by teaching them some interesting, fun facts about the wild.
The game reserve, situated in the Eastern Cape's Great Karoo, spans across 67 000 acres of malaria-free wilderness.
The best part is that the kids can get involved in some of the sessions.
General Manager Marnus Ochse and his team at Samara cover the following in their series of lessons: tracking animals in the wild, glow-in-the-dark scorpion hunting, how to plant Spekboom, making cat cupcakes, finding the "funny five", garden camping and a bedtime story.
Spotted perfection. 🐆 #SamaraKaroo #SafariForTheSoul #Cheetah 📷: Benedict Phepheng
If you miss a session, you can easily catch-up as all lessons are loaded onto Samara’s social media platforms, and they are all free.
Welcome to episode 2 of the Samara Bush Lessons. Today we learn about a special tree called Spekboom and how to plant it! Don’t forget to comment with photos of your own planted Spekboom (or other indigenous plant) using #SamaraBushLessons @marnus.ochse
Follow the lessons on the reserve's various social media channels:
Facebook : SamaraKaroo
Instagram : @samara_karoo
YouTube : Samara Karoo