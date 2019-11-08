Sarili Lodge: An oasis of luxury awaits









The lodge – and Shamwari’s six other lodges – have all been refurbished or are undergoing refurbishment as part of a $25-million investment. Picture: Instagram It’s an oasis of luxury overlooking the grassy plains of Africa and the Bushman’s River: a sumptuous five-bedroomed lodge from where you can watch Africa’s iconic Big Five. From next year, you can book it exclusively for you and your family and friends as a luxurious, intimate setting for the ultimate bush experience. Sarili Lodge is in the heart of Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the ecologically and culturally rich, malaria-free Eastern Cape province of South Africa. Joe Cloete, CEO of Shamwari Private Game Reserve says: "At Sarili, we aim to provide an experience that’s truly unique: every aspect of your stay will be tailored to your group’s needs, from meals o game-drives and guided walks, and with the magnificent African wilderness at your doorstep." Guests at Sarili will be attended to by private staff, including a personal chef, housekeeper and house manager, Cloete says. "As soon as a booking is confirmed, our team will make contact and the chef will plan bespoke meals. We envisage casual dining where guests come and go and help the chef if they’d like to, and meals will be served by chef and host or manager.

"Guests at Sarili will have a ranger available for game drives and bush walks at all times, and in-room spa treatments will be available on request. In short, it’s a tailor-made experience in pristine African wilderness, with exquisite attention to detail."

The lodge – and Shamwari’s six other lodges – have all been refurbished or are undergoing refurbishment as part of a $25-million investment by Shamwari’s owners, Investment Corporation Dubai. This is in keeping with the reserve’s status as a premier safari and holiday destination.

Each of the seven lodges offers a distinct experience, from effortless family enjoyment at Riverdene to the back-to-nature ambience of Sindile tented camp, all complemented by the best, superbly prepared local cuisine and thoughtful, discreet service.

As a guest at Sharmwari, you participate in and support an immensely successful conservation project which has arrested the impact of human activity and restored the rich biodiversity for which the region was once renowned.

Over the past 25 years the project has restored much of the ecology and attracted or re-introduced an abundance of indigenous game and birdlife, from the big five to the humble ox pecker.

Shamwari’s rangers share their intimate knowledge of the reserve and their own expert insights to make each natural encounter a special event. You may see a herd of wild buffalo, but the tiny ox peckers on their backs are the real conservation success.

“From wild flower walks, game tracking adventures for children to the innovative horizontal game fences around the lodges that offer unhindered views of the reserve, every detail has been considered to provide an authentic and unforgettable experience of the African bush,” adds Cloete.

For more information see www.shamwari.com