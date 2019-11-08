It’s an oasis of luxury overlooking the grassy plains of Africa and the Bushman’s River: a sumptuous five-bedroomed lodge from where you can watch Africa’s iconic Big Five.
From next year, you can book it exclusively for you and your family and friends as a luxurious, intimate setting for the ultimate bush experience.
Sarili Lodge is in the heart of Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the ecologically and culturally rich, malaria-free Eastern Cape province of South Africa.
Joe Cloete, CEO of Shamwari Private Game Reserve says: "At Sarili, we aim to provide an experience that’s truly unique: every aspect of your stay will be tailored to your group’s needs, from meals o game-drives and guided walks, and with the magnificent African wilderness at your doorstep."
Guests at Sarili will be attended to by private staff, including a personal chef, housekeeper and house manager, Cloete says. "As soon as a booking is confirmed, our team will make contact and the chef will plan bespoke meals. We envisage casual dining where guests come and go and help the chef if they’d like to, and meals will be served by chef and host or manager.