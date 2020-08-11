Take a virtual walk with a herd of elephants on World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12, and to celebrate the momentous day, Shamwari Private Game Reserve Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in the Eastern Cape will host a live broadcast.

This free episode will feature two young elephants currently being cared for at Shamwari’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

The elephants were separated from their respective herds and were found in a distressed state. Shamwari’s wildlife veterinarian and nurses’ treated them for dehydration and malnutrition and worked around the clock to restore their health.

Once they recovered, the elephants were gradually introduced to wild elephants to ease their transition into a herd when they are ready to be released.

Shamwari’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre serves both as a facility where abandoned, ill and injured wild animals are treated before being released back into the wild and as an education facility. Here visitors get a rare insight into the complex business and day-to-day realities of environmental conservation.