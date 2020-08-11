Take a virtual walk with a herd of elephants on World Elephant Day
World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12, and to celebrate the momentous day, Shamwari Private Game Reserve Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in the Eastern Cape will host a live broadcast.
This free episode will feature two young elephants currently being cared for at Shamwari’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.
The elephants were separated from their respective herds and were found in a distressed state. Shamwari’s wildlife veterinarian and nurses’ treated them for dehydration and malnutrition and worked around the clock to restore their health.
Once they recovered, the elephants were gradually introduced to wild elephants to ease their transition into a herd when they are ready to be released.
Shamwari’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre serves both as a facility where abandoned, ill and injured wild animals are treated before being released back into the wild and as an education facility. Here visitors get a rare insight into the complex business and day-to-day realities of environmental conservation.
After a virtual tour of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, the crew will cross to the ranger team in the bush with a herd of wild elephants. Viewers will get an on-the-ground perspective as the rangers provide commentary and insights into the daily lives of elephants and what is being done at Shamwari and across the continent to conserve these majestic creatures.
Shamwari TV originated when head ranger, Andrew Kearney, armed with just a rifle and cellphone, started filming his daily excursions around the reserve and posting these on YouTube.
The short and insightful videos since gained a loyal following.
The World Elephant Day special takes place on Wednesday, August 12, at 1pm. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpduiorz0iHNUD5f0XV2sNxi8umHPS14PZ