Tourism Month: What to do in Eastern Cape for under R150

Day trips allow travellers to escape somewhere near home without it costing a fortune –and you don’t have to worry about accommodation or flight costs. Here are some fun day trips in the Eastern Cape to try for less than R150.

Morgan Bay Cliffs View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gareth Yearsley (@garethfromsa) The Eastern Cape escapement boasts some stunning views – and Morgan Bay Cliffs in Morgan Bay is one of them. The slabs of dolerite, which drop some 50m into the pounding surf, provide ideal vantage points for watching the sunrise or enjoying a sundowner with friends. And, you may spot a few dolphins if you look closely.

Activities, at an additional cost, include guided hikes and picnics. Entry is free. Visit www.morganbay.co.za/ activities/morgan-bay-cliffs/ Ice skating, Gqeberha View this post on Instagram A post shared by wayne (@endacy) Gather around your loved ones for a fun day at Bay West Ice Rink. The fun activity allows amateurs and pros to glide through the ice as they manoeuvre past other travellers. The two-hour activity is ideal for all ages.

Entry costs R75 and R30 for skate hire. Visit www. theicerink.co.za/wp/bay-west-ice-rink/ Self-drive at these national parks View this post on Instagram A post shared by eli solidum | 📍 Italy 🇮🇹 (@thepartyingtraveler) If you yearn for a bush escape without checking into a luxury safari, the Eastern Cape boasts some national parks you can visit for self game drives.