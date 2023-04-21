UAE royals close off holy month of Ramadaan with luxury safari holiday in Eastern Cape

The rulers of the Arab world are in the country as Muslims around the world mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadaan and look forward to Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

According to the Eastern Cape’s Provincial Government spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, the UAE’s president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his entourage landed at Bhisho Airport this week.

“The UAE president is undertaking a private visit and is expected to explore the beauty of the Eastern Cape,” said Rantjie.

On Thursday, media outlets in South Africa reported that the UAE president, including Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other members of the UAE royal family, staff and artists, were at a private game reserve near Makhanda and Bedford in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.