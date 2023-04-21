UAE royals close off holy month of Ramadaan with luxury safari holiday in Eastern Cape

South Africa’s Eastern Cape is hosting United Arab Emirates (UAE) royalty this Eid.
The rulers of the Arab world are in the country as Muslims around the world mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadaan and look forward to Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
According to the Eastern Cape’s Provincial Government spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, the UAE’s president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his entourage landed at Bhisho Airport this week.
“The UAE president is undertaking a private visit and is expected to explore the beauty of the Eastern Cape,” said Rantjie.
On Thursday, media outlets in South Africa reported that the UAE president, including Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other members of the UAE royal family, staff and artists, were at a private game reserve near Makhanda and Bedford in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
News24 reported that the family was set to stay at the undisclosed location for two weeks and said that the family and their guests had brought their own furniture, cars and gym equipment for the duration of the stay.
The Eastern Cape has a varied selection of luxury safari lodges offering wonderful opportunities for family safaris or exclusive private safaris.
The list of luxury private game reserves include Gorah Elephant Camp: Addo Elephant National Park, Bukela Game Lodge, Amakhala Game Reserve Safari, Shamwari Private Game Reserve and Kichaka Luxury Game Lodge, to name a few.
Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane said the province hopes to use this opportunity to convince UAE citizens that the Eastern Cape is both a tourist and an investment destination. Thus, hosting their president is a crucial step in that regard.
