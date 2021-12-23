WATCH: Explore these SA destinations this summer holiday

Eastern Cape I will start with one of my recent travel trips where I got to explore some popular tourist attractions like The Big Pineapple.

From hikes and kayaking at Mdantsane, a township situated 15km away from East London, to lunch overlooking the beach, there's plenty to see and do in the Eastern Cape. KZN Midlands The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has long been a destination to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Start your trip at Yellowwood Cafe and Restaurant, known for its majestic view of the Howick Falls and sumptuous food.

Thrill-seekers can work up an appetite with paintball hosted by Action Combat Paintball on Yellowwood's property. Visit the Nelson Mandela Capture Site or enjoy a two-hour zip-lining expedition in the forest at Karkloof Canopy Tour. End your trip with a chocolate dipping experience at Chocolate Heaven at The Junction. Kruger National Park

Kruger National Park is on the bucket list of local and international travellers, whether they visit for a self game drive or a stay at a luxury lodge. Known as Africa’s largest game reserve, here you will find the Big 5, including the lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes, as well as diverse bird species like vultures and eagles. Visit Kruger Station if you want to make a pit stop for something to eat. Northern KZN Northern KZN has plenty to offer. Head to Ngodini Bunduz in Eshowe for some spa treatments while enjoying the soothing sound of the river nearby. The Northern KwaZulu-Natal attraction is also known for its adventures, including 4x4 tours, camping, paintball, tubing, river activities and quad biking.