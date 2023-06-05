Wild and wonderful wedding destinations in South Africa

If a wildlife-inspired wedding is your dream, South Africa's game reserves provide a unique and unforgettable experience. Imagine exchanging vows under the African sky, with the sounds of nature as your backdrop and majestic wildlife as witnesses. Whether you choose one of the many private game reserves, you and your guests will be immersed in the beauty of the African bush.

In addition to its awe-inspiring scenery, South Africa is also renowned for its world-class hospitality and exceptional service. From luxurious lodges and boutique hotels to grand estates and charming guest-houses, you'll find a wide range of accommodation options to suit your preferences. Samara Karoo Reserve Picture: INSTAGRAM In the heart of the Eastern Cape's Great Karoo region lies Samara Karoo Reserve. Whether you're planning a large family gathering or an intimate ceremony, this reserve offers a unique choice. With the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of the Karoo scenery, your wedding at Samara will create memories that last a lifetime.

Choose from various wedding packages, including a romantic escape for two in the Karoo Suite, a stylish, intimate gathering at The Manor, or an authentic Karoo celebration at Karoo Lodge. Complete exclusivity packages are also available. Contact Samara's Reservations team for more information. De Hoop Nature Reserve De Hoop Nature Reserve. Picture: INSTAGRAM If you're looking for a wedding destination in the Western Cape, The De Hoop Collection in the De Hoop Nature Reserve is an ideal choice. With pristine land, wide open spaces, beautiful beaches, and breathtaking views, this world heritage site offers a wedding like no other. Imagine exchanging your vows under a magnificent fig tree or overlooking the picturesque vlei, followed by a reception in the iconic Fig Tree Restaurant. Take advantage of the Winter Wedding Special for weddings held between mid-May and the end of July.

Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa, Knysna Thesen Island, Knsyna. Picture: INSTAGRAM For a unique and trendy wedding setting, consider the 5-star Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa in Knysna. This former power station turned hotel offers industrial charm and unique decor. Exchange your vows in the hotel's courtyard or the Island Café, both with stunning views of the lagoon. The Turbine offers tailor-made wedding reception breakfasts, lunches, and dinners to suit your needs. Accommodating up to 100 wedding guests, the hotel provides a memorable and stylish venue. Exclusive bookings of the entire hotel come with a discount on accommodation. La Petite Ferme, Franschhoek

Couple wedding at La Petite Ferme Boutique Hotel. Picture: INSTAGRAM If you're dreaming of a romantic wedding in Franschhoek, look no further than La Petite Ferme Boutique Hotel. This winter wedding destination offers exclusive country-style elegance, luxury accommodation, and breathtaking views of the Franschhoek Valley. The hotel can accommodate small, intimate weddings of up to 70 guests. Booking the entire hotel exclusively ensures privacy and a personalized wedding experience. With bespoke tailor-made wedding packages, La Petite Ferme will bring your dream wedding to life. Walkersons Hotel & Spa, Mpumalanga In Mpumalanga, Walkersons Hotel & Spa is a dream come true for those seeking a smaller, more intimate wedding in peaceful countryside surroundings. This award-winning five-star establishment offers stunning scenery, luxurious suites, delicious cuisine, and an on-site spa for pre-wedding pampering. Exchange your vows in the quaint private chapel and end your special day in the luxurious Honeymoon Suite. Walkersons Hotel & Spa provides a picture-perfect setting for an unforgettable wedding.

Thanda Safari, KZN Thanda Safari in KwaZulu-Natal, Picture: INSTAGRAM For a romantic African safari wedding, Thanda Safari in KwaZulu-Natal is the perfect choice. Located just north of Hluhluwe, this award-winning reserve offers a variety of accommodation options and stunning natural surroundings. Exchange vows under African skies and enjoy the reception in a star-lit boma or on a deck overlooking the African bush. Thanda Safari's professional hospitality team and wedding planner will ensure your wedding is truly unique. Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve

Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve Picture: INSTAGRAM As part of Cape Country Routes, several enchanting wedding venues are available across the Western and Eastern Cape. Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve near Oudtshoorn offers a magical choice with its unparalleled beauty and luxury accommodations. De Zeekoe Guest Farm, also near Oudtshoorn, specialises in small intimate weddings set amidst tranquil gardens. The Cape Country Routes' Karoo Art Hotel in Barrydale offers a unique venue with its historic ballroom and intimate. Lily Pond Country Lodge Lily Pond Country Lodge. Picture: INSTAGRAM Lily Pond Country Lodge is another Cape Country Routes establishment located near Plett, between the Crags and Nature's Valley. It is situated on the edge of the tranquil Tsitsikamma National Park forest and is known for its design, tranquillity, relaxing atmosphere, and creative cuisine. The lodge offers a contemporary Afro-Zen style and is surrounded by a beautiful lily pond. It is a perfect venue for intimate weddings, accommodating a maximum of 40 guests. Wedding bookings are available from May to September, and the entire lodge accommodation must be booked for a minimum of two nights.