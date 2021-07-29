Wild Coast Sun reopens after month-long closure

The Wild Coast Sun has reopened its doors after being closed for almost a month. Sun International closed the property because of the adjusted level 4 lockdown restrictions during the third wave of Covid-19.

Wild Coast general manager Peter Tshidi said they were thrilled to open the property again. “It would be an understatement to say we’re excited to be open again. We appreciate the tough decisions government has had to make, but our management and staff are extremely grateful to be trading again. “Of course, our strict Covid-19 protocols will firmly remain in place, but we can assure visitors that this will not impact their experience. Our guests can expect excellent service with a smile, but that smile is especially broad today,” he said.

The casino complex will close at 9pm to accommodate the level 3 regulations. What’s on offer at Wild Coast Tshidi described the Wild Coast Sun as the ideal location for couples who want a romantic getaway, families hoping to reconnect or enjoy the sea, adventure lovers, golf enthusiasts or those who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

There is plenty to keep guests occupied, including boat cruises, horse riding, Segway tours, quad biking, walking on the beach or playing a game of golf at their championship 18-hole golf course. There are also land-based sports at the Sports Centre, which houses a gymnasium, lawn bowls, squash and tennis. For the children, there’s an indoor entertainment area housing the Magic Company, Cosmic Bowling in the Aloha Village, and a spa dedicated solely to kids.