Embrace slow travel: discover the KZN South Coast's hidden gems

According to the 2025 Hilton Trends Report, slow travel is gaining popularity among travellers driven by a desire to build connections with others and their surroundings during their stay. Slow travel is immersing oneself into a destination for an extended time as a local to fully experience the culture. It encourages a leisurely approach to travel and 73% of global travellers seek out authentic, local experiences when travelling with children.

Rural tourism is one way to embrace the slow travel trend. As South Africans look forward to summer, the KZN South Coast is home to the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province, attracting visitors from all over the country. However, the beaches are just one of the many attractions that sets the “Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom” apart from others.

South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) CEO, Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya, said visitors looking for an immersive tourist experience can try one of the many rural attractions on offer, where cultural traditions and outdoor adventures combine. “We want our visitors to truly embrace summer on the KZN South Coast, and there are so many ways to do this from the coast to the hinterland. We are continuing to develop and support our rural tourism sites and activities to increase accessibility for tourists who are looking for authentic local experiences. “This also supports our upcoming rural tourism operators and increases the geographical footprint of our tourism economy,” said Sibiya.

If you’re planning to hit the KZN South Coast this summer, here are some experiences that embrace the slow travel trend and rural tourism to add to your itinerary. Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre (Mthwalume) This notable arts and heritage facility is a great place to learn about the long history and traditions of the Zulu nation.

Here, visitors can experience this unique history through artwork, dance, seminars and musical performances. Zulu stick fighting, crafting with reeds and beads, and the spiritual stone-throwing ritual – isivivane – are some of the activities to try, with great insights into the health, history and tradition of this great nation. KwaXolo Caves Adventures (near Southbroom)

This adventure heritage tour takes visitors into a series of caves adorned with San artwork dating back centuries. Visitors are safely harnessed before the hike which uses a via Ferrata system with a guided tour of the caves and impressive views of the gorge and waterfall. KwaNzimakwe Multi Trails (near Port Edward)

Visitors to the KwaNzimakwe Multi Trails can take advantage of the 4×4 trails, mountain biking trails, or hiking trails to Xhuluweshe Mountain. The trails have a diversity of landscapes, from coastal forests to rivers. The cultural experience includes a guided tour from the Welcome Centre with visits to local homes and a sangoma in this beautiful countryside setting where traditional meals are sampled. Gamalakhe Township Experience

This is an immersive township adventure that gives visitors a behind-the-scenes at authentic ‘Kasified’ experience. Located less than 10km from Margate and Shelly Beach, Gamalakhe has a rich history which is told by Mama Smangele Memela, a resident who was forcibly removed from her home in Port Shepstone in 1968 and moved to Tin Town, where she still resides. The tour includes visits to taverns, car spinning shows, outdoor cinema, quad biking, paintball and authentic cuisine.

Nature lovers will enjoy the guided hike from Gamalakhe across the Vungu River and along the Mjika River where the scenery and sightings of birdlife are captivating. Weza Hiking Trail (near Harding) Those wanting a day hike in the hinterland should try the 8km Weza Hiking Trail. This starts in the iKhwezi rural area, approximately 10km from the farming town of Harding.