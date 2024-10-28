Embracing inclusivity: 4 ways MICE events can support the LGBTQ+ community

As South Africa continues to celebrate Pride Month, Mummy Mafojane, productive operations manager at FCM, said that pride should be more than just a celebration once a year and companies should incorporate inclusivity into their everyday operations, especially in conferences and meetings. The statement comes following the announcement that Cape Town is making an ambitious bid to host World Pride 2028, aiming to bring one of the largest global LGBTQ+ events to South Africa.

According to Mafojane, if the bid is successful, Cape Town will become the backdrop for not just the biggest pride parade the country has ever seen, but also for what’s expected to be the largest LGBTQ+ Human Rights Conference ever staged in Africa. She said that the implications of this event go beyond rainbow flags and celebrations. “With MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism rapidly evolving, there’s a growing push for events that are not only diverse in content but truly inclusive on every level.

“An event as ambitious as World Pride can set the standard for inclusivity in business events,” she said. Mafojane shares four ways MICE events can be more inclusive towards the LGBTQ+ community. Personal pronoun awareness

The business travel expert said that one of the important steps businesses can take is to start early with personal pronoun awareness. She highlighted that at large-scale events, it can be as simple as allowing attendees to specify their pronouns when registering. “This information can be integrated into name tags or event materials, ensuring that everyone feels acknowledged and respected from the start. People want to feel seen – something as basic as getting their pronouns right immediately shifts the atmosphere to one of respect,” said Mafojane. Gender neutral restrooms

She also noted that another key consideration is gender-neutral restrooms, as for many MICE attendees, choosing a restroom is insignificant, yet this can be a stressful and even harmful experience for non-binary or transgender attendees. “Venues that offer gender-neutral restrooms, or can modify existing facilities, can help reduce this friction and make events more comfortable for all participants. “You’re telling people that they’re welcome here when you offer intentional, accessible options like these,” she said.

Support LGBTQ+ vendors Mafojane also noted that companies that are truly committed to inclusion should also support the LGBTQ+ community through their vendor choices. “Whether it’s vendors for event catering, merchandise, or venue partnerships, making a conscious effort to engage LGBTQ+ owned businesses sends a message that inclusion isn’t just in words, but reflected in real, actionable support.

“It’s about showing up with your business decisions, not just on stage or in a keynote,” she stressed. Diverse voices at events Finally, Mafojane said that inclusive events don’t only need diverse attendees but also diverse voices.

She said that featuring LGBTQ+ speakers and leaders prominently in conferences informs and educates attendees, giving room for intersectional and diverse perspectives. “Events often reflect a company’s broader values , and by creating space for marginalised groups to speak, you support inclusivity and educate your audience on why it matters. “Hosting inclusive events requires careful consideration of venues and suppliers,” she said.