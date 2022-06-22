Emirates announces assessment dates to recruit cabin crew in South Africa

Dubai-based airline Emirates is on the hunt for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew - and they’re headed for South Africa. Assessment days are planned in Joburg and Cape Town in June.

Story continues below Advertisement

The airline is looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering simple, personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers. Assessment dates are as follows: Joburg: June 25

Cape Town: June 27 The application process is strictly by invite only and all candidates are encouraged to apply online.

Applicants are required to submit an on-line application with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Candidates will also need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. What it takes to be part of the Emirates family

Story continues below Advertisement

The ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive a experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. Perks of the job

Story continues below Advertisement

All Emirates crew are based in Dubai and enjoy an attractive employment package which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, medical cover, as well as discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network. Visit https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/ to apply.