Enhanced safety measures in place at South African parks for the festive season

As the festive season approaches, South African National Parks (SANParks) announced that it is ready to host visitors at national parks around the country. According to the parks management authority, numerous interventions were in place and underway at its 21 functional national parks in preparation for the 2024 festive season.

The authority stated that it was primarily focusing on safety and security interventions, infrastructure refurbishments and activities visitors can undertake at the national parks based across seven of South Africa’s nine provinces. “Whilst variant across national parks and regions due to unique circumstances, all safety and security measures are based on the use of technology, K9, aerial support and a partnership model that includes provincial and local authorities, civil society formations and communities,” said SANParks. The authority also added that various interventions will be conducted during the festive season such as safety campaigns, intense routine patrols, fire safety awareness, water saving and safety initiatives, aerial support (air services) and emergency centre service activations.

“In regards to safety and security interventions, Kruger National Park (KNP) will implement numerous actions through various joint operations with the Cross-Border Management Authority, SA National Defence Force, SA Police Service and Mbombela Traffic. “KNP will run a communication campaign through various media platforms focusing on what visitors can experience, rules to follow to enjoy their safari and what to do in times of emergencies,” said the authority. SANParks also announced the introduction of the Table Mountain National Park Volunteer Safety Services (VSS), which is a partnership with interested and affected civil society organisations to improve response to crime.