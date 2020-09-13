Experts to local travellers: Choose a SA holiday package based on your budget

The prices of holidays in South Africa has received much criticism recently from local travellers who claim that it is too expensive.

However, South African experts say a holiday in South Africa is not expensive if you choose the appropriate package.

They believe that the country's tourism sector is home to many diverse offerings. From budget-friendly camping to 5-star luxury, there's something for everyone. CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said it boils down to a traveller's budget.

"Domestic tourism packages are priced according to the experiences that the products are offering. As an example, in South Africa, we have products ranging from 1 star to 5 stars, so they are all priced at different levels. We always encourage people to have a budget when they take a vacation and choose a holiday package based on that budget.

"Pricing is a function of supply and demand. It is important for product owners to look at the supply and demand and to price it accordingly to make sure they have people coming into their establishments," he said.