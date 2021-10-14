Fedhasa urges travellers to explore new eateries during Restaurant Week

Fedhasa is calling on South African travellers to support their local restaurants this Restaurant Week, claiming that “dining out is the new in”. The week actually takes place from October 1 to 31 and provides patrons with special foodie deals and experiences at some of South Africa’s firm favourites.

Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa national chairperson, said the “incredible support” of South Africans over the past 18 months has been at the heart of the restaurant industry’s survival. “Times have been tough. For an exceptionally long time, our ability to enjoy a meal has been restricted. It’s been heartbreaking to see favourite eateries close and chefs and waiters losing their livelihoods as a result. Restaurant Week serves as a reminder to those of us with the means to eat out that we directly help to keep these restaurants and jobs alive,” she said. Fedhasa urges travellers to explore new restaurants and heed the precautions set by the government.