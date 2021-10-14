Fedhasa urges travellers to explore new eateries during Restaurant Week
Share this article:
Fedhasa is calling on South African travellers to support their local restaurants this Restaurant Week, claiming that “dining out is the new in”.
The week actually takes place from October 1 to 31 and provides patrons with special foodie deals and experiences at some of South Africa’s firm favourites.
Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa national chairperson, said the “incredible support” of South Africans over the past 18 months has been at the heart of the restaurant industry’s survival.
“Times have been tough. For an exceptionally long time, our ability to enjoy a meal has been restricted. It’s been heartbreaking to see favourite eateries close and chefs and waiters losing their livelihoods as a result. Restaurant Week serves as a reminder to those of us with the means to eat out that we directly help to keep these restaurants and jobs alive,” she said.
Fedhasa urges travellers to explore new restaurants and heed the precautions set by the government.
“We want to avoid our right to go out being curbed again and ask each patron to do what they can to help us stick to those safety protocols. Following the regulations helps keep businesses open by mitigating any chance of restrictions being imposed yet again,
"The hospitality industry has been among those industries hardest hit throughout the pandemic. For now, the answer is to ensure the survival of our restaurants and lessen further economic losses and job cuts. Don’t cook tonight, go out,“ she said.