Filmmakers encouraged to showcase SA’s unmatched landscapes in ‘Tenth Adventure Film Challenge’

This global platform attracts audiences globally, providing an unparalleled opportunity to share captivating films with a diverse and enthusiastic audience. From breathtaking landscapes to diverse ecosystems, South Africa offers a plethora of stunning locations to capture on camera.

Whether it’s the iconic Table Mountain, the picturesque Cape Winelands, or the vast plains of Kruger National Park, each frame tells a story of the country’s rich natural heritage. Odile Hufkie, Marketing Manager at Cape Union Mart said: “This is a landmark year for the brand Cape Union Mart, as we are celebrating our 90th birthday and it has always been a part of our heritage to showcase South Africa's rich outdoor culture and breathtaking landscapes. Our ‘Adventure Film Challenge’ has, for the last decade, provided the opportunity for new and aspiring film-makers to showcase what we as a country have to offer in five-minute films.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Union Mart (@capeunionmart) To celebrate the milestone anniversaries, prizes will be up for grabs from renowned global brands as well as the opportunity for the winner to showcase their work on the world stage at the “Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival”.

“Cape Union Mart has been bringing the ‘Banff festival’, one of the largest mountain festivals in the world, to South Africa for the last 20 years. It draws some of the world’s best film-makers to take part and we are using the ‘Adventure Film Challenge’ to help our aspiring story tellers put their talent onto the world stage,” Hufkie said. What the 2022 winners had to say: Last year’s professional winner Richard Schnitter took the title with his film “5 to 9”. He said: “I have been going to watch the Banff Film Festival since I was small. It inspired me. Winning this competition is such an honour and dream come true!”

Aspiring film-maker winner Carin Roos, whose film “Chasing Zebras” took top place, said: “I am beyond honoured to know that my short film has triggered a form of inspiration in the hearts of others … I hope that my film encourages everyone to chase their zebra!” Professional entrants will be competing for a cash prize of R10 000 and R5 000 worth of in-store gear, while “aspiring” film-makers are vying for R5 000 worth of Cape Union Mart gear. Other prizes include a special camera bundle sponsored by DJI, short courses sponsored by City Varsity, and an incredible “Choose Your Own South African Adventure” opportunity with Red Bull. How to enter: