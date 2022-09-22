First step in connecting popular ‘Golden Triangle’ between Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town has begun

Bookings for Joburg are going live from Thursday, with the first flights operating from October 26 with three return flights per day. In addition to the new route, LIFT will also be increasing its flight frequency between Joburg and Cape Town with up to 14 flights per day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add Durban to our list of destinations, it’s one of the most common requests we receive on social media and has been on our radar for a while,’’ says CEO and co-founder of LIFT, Jonathan Ayache. It is promised that the airline will also be adding four aircraft to its fleet; the growth in the fleet and new routes will create more than 100 new jobs before the end of the year, he said. “It’s been a challenging two years but looking ahead we expect the market to recover to pre-pandemic levels in late 2023 and for a second year in a row we will be doubling our seat capacity.”

Travellers can expect complimentary snacks, coffee from Vida e Cafe, friendly service from the stylish cabin crew and flexible flight changes with unlimited penalty-free changes, no cancellation fees, and quick and easy refunds into your LIFT wallet. To top it all off, LIFT also offers selected dog-friendly flights for your fur babies. LIFT also has a business class product called LIFT Premium offering industry-leading legroom and more spacious seating; elevated snack and drinks offering, priority boarding, fast-track security, priority support, a dedicated check-in area and lounge access. “We are looking forward to LIFT’s launch and to welcoming thousands of tourists to our shores. The recent launch of Tourism Month on September 15 demonstrated our readiness to host visitors that have chosen to make KwaZulu-Natal their destination of choice,” KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said.

