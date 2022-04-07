FlySafair grounds aircraft to investigate technical error

Low-cost airline FlySafair will investigate a technical error on its aircraft following two flight diversions last week and earlier this week. On both occasions, the same aircraft operating flight FA143 departed King Phalo Airport in East London for Cape Town International Airport and had to be diverted to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha., the airline reported.

During both flights, the captain was alerted to an indication error from a small component on the wing after departure and followed safety protocol by landing in Gqeberha rather than continuing on to Cape Town. “On both occasions, our flight and cabin crews stepped in to ensure the utmost safety for all passengers on board,” said FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon. “Due to the nature of the landings, the team did not call for the brace position on either of the flights and rather assured passengers that the captain had taken the decision to divert the aircraft to Gqeberha,” he added.

The airline had then decided to ground the aircraft in question for more comprehensive checks. In conjunction with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), the FlySafair’s maintenance team is currently working to determine the root cause of the indication light in order to be able to release the aircraft back into service. “It’s never ideal to divert an aircraft because it delays customers and results in a number of costs for the airline, but it’s our policy to always act conservatively when it comes to any possible safety concerns.

