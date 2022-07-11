Franschhoek rebrands as The Valley of Dreams

Following a two-year break, the tourism industry is back on track with one of the oldest towns in the country, which is an hour away from Cape Town, rebranding as “The Valley of Dreams”. Franschhoek, which means French Corner in Dutch, is a little town known for its vineyards, rich history, culinary experiences and Cape Dutch architecture. Explore the rich history and all that the valley has to offer. Picture: Unsplash The little town comes back with a fresh-faced website just in time following the announcement of the lifting of Covid-19 regulations. Franschhoek is now known to locals and visitors alike as The Valley Of Dreams.

The recent summer season saw many visitors from near and far return to this holiday spot, shopping the main and side streets, enjoying fine wines, gourmet food and the unrivalled views for which the village is renowned. Franschhoek is also known for the gourmet experiences and fine dining it offers. Picture: Unsplash According to the town, the need to rebrand was perfectly timed after Covid-19 wreaked havoc the world over. A positive outcome of the pandemic was that the local tourism team refocused their efforts under this new brand vision, befitting of the tiered magic and many offerings available in the varied and verdant valley of Franschhoek. Franschhoek in the Western Cape has centuries-old vineyards. Picture: Unsplash The town offers new experiences, innovative wine tastings, seasonal specials at world-class restaurants, and events that continue to grow from strength to strength, including the Bastille Festival, Cap Classique and Champagne Festival, and the Franschhoek Culinary Collective.