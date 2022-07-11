Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Franschhoek rebrands as The Valley of Dreams

Explore the rich history and all that the valley has to offer. Picture: Unsplash

Explore the rich history and all that the valley has to offer. Picture: Unsplash

Published 1h ago

Share

Following a two-year break, the tourism industry is back on track with one of the oldest towns in the country, which is an hour away from Cape Town, rebranding as “The Valley of Dreams”. Franschhoek, which means French Corner in Dutch, is a little town known for its vineyards, rich history, culinary experiences and Cape Dutch architecture.

Explore the rich history and all that the valley has to offer. Picture: Unsplash

The little town comes back with a fresh-faced website just in time following the announcement of the lifting of Covid-19 regulations. Franschhoek is now known to locals and visitors alike as The Valley Of Dreams.

Story continues below Advertisement

The recent summer season saw many visitors from near and far return to this holiday spot, shopping the main and side streets, enjoying fine wines, gourmet food and the unrivalled views for which the village is renowned.

Franschhoek is also known for the gourmet experiences and fine dining it offers. Picture: Unsplash

According to the town, the need to rebrand was perfectly timed after Covid-19 wreaked havoc the world over. A positive outcome of the pandemic was that the local tourism team refocused their efforts under this new brand vision, befitting of the tiered magic and many offerings available in the varied and verdant valley of Franschhoek.

Franschhoek in the Western Cape has centuries-old vineyards. Picture: Unsplash

The town offers new experiences, innovative wine tastings, seasonal specials at world-class restaurants, and events that continue to grow from strength to strength, including the Bastille Festival, Cap Classique and Champagne Festival, and the Franschhoek Culinary Collective.

More on this
Enjoy gourmet meals and wine tastings in South Africa’s own French Corner. Picture: Unsplash

The Franschhoek Wine Tram continues to pull in the crowds and has been a major contributing factor in making wine farms even more accessible to visitors and getting feet through the picturesque town.

Related Topics:

Cape TownFoodiesFood TourismLuxury travel

Share