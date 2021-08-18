1 dead, 2 injured after trucks collide near Harrismith

DURBAN - One person died while two others were left with moderate injuries after two trucks, one from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), collided on the N3 near Harrismith in the Free State on Tuesday. Paramedics on scene from Emer-G-Med said in a statement that upon arrival they found the two heavy motor vehicles had collided on high impact before going off the motorway and down an embankment.

《HARRISMITH》 #RV13 responded to a collision on the N3 South S-bends. One patient with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries was transported by EMS. Unfortunately one patient was declared deceased on scene. @_ArriveAlive @HarrismithAlert #harrismith pic.twitter.com/sPPqbrkfkk — EMER-G-MED (EMS) (@EMER_G_MED) August 17, 2021 “The incident occured on the N3 South to Durban at the infamous S-bends between Harrismith and Montrose, ” said Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele. Mahkele said the driver and passenger of the SANDF truck were treated and stabilised on scene and taken to Thebe Hospital before being transferred to Busamed Private Hospital in Free State. Makhele said the driver of the private vehicle, carrying cement, died instantly after being crushed by the load of cement.