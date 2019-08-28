Clarens in the Free State is worth a visit. Picture: freestatetourism.org

From quaint and charming towns to majestic rolling mountains and plants and wildlife, there's lots to see and do in the Free State.



It's a province that has something for everyone, from the solo traveller to the family taking a Sho't Left.





These four destinations and experiences are a great start to your time in the Free State.





Go fishing in Kroonstad





Along with a variety of water sports and other adventurous activities, Kroonstad is a prime fishing spot.





The region boasts a strong seasonal river with the Serfontein Dam being the closest point of entry to Kroonstad, where fishing aficionados have a good chance of catching the local Largemouth Yellowfish and many others.













Become one with nature and culture in Clarens





Located in the foothills of the Maluti Mountain range, the Golden Gate Highlands National Park near Clarens offers travellers a wide range of entertainment to enjoy.





Bask in the wonder of nature as guides lead you through the park on horseback, enjoy the thrill of white water rafting and visit the fascinating Basotho Cultural Village to meet the Chief and take in the incredible 18th century architecture decorated in traditional patterns and vibrant colours.









Bird-watching in Bloemfontein





Head to the Bloemfontein Botanical Gardens to get away from the bustle of city life and become one with nature.





With over 124 bird species, 54 reptile species and 50 mammal species to see, as well as an incredible variety of indigenous flora, it’s the perfect escape for nature-lovers in need of a long, leisurely stroll with stunning views on offer.





For the serious trail-lovers, there is also a series of slightly more challenging hikes across the dolerite koppies.









Enjoy a resort stay in Bethlehem





Treat the family to a weekend away at Frontier Inn and Casino, located in the peaceful town of Bethlehem in the Free State.





Relax in the comfort of a cosy and stylishly-decorated hotel room, drop the kids off at the Magic Company for loads of games and fun before making your way down to the casino, where the slots and tables will keep mum and dad entertained for the evening.





There are also three restaurants to choose from for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including the popular Beef Baron Grillhouse, which serves up sizzling steaks and mouth-watering burgers too.