80 patients safely evacuated after Bloem hospital fire

More than 80 patients have been evacuated and transferred to other health care facilities after a fire broke out from the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein on Sunday. Mondli Mvambi, the spokesperson for the Free State Department of Health, said that the blaze started outside the paediatric ward at about 3.20 pm.

Mvambi said the fire subsequently extended to nearby trees and spread to both the first and second floors of the hospital. “This led to smoke spreading throughout the hospital. The Hospital Disaster Plan was swiftly activated,” he said. Mangaung Metro Fire and Rescue Services, along with several EMS services responded to the fire, assisting patients and ensuring the safe evacuation of patients.

“There were 83 patients in the wards and 23 were transferred to Botshabelo District Hospital, the remaining 50 were temporarily moved to Gateway Clinic from where they are being taken to Universitas Academic Hospital, Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital and MUCPP," he added. The firemen managed to extinguish the blaze. Mvambi said that, although the cause of the fire was currently unknown, there were no reported injuries or fatalities during the fire incident.