Add Sandstone Spring Steam Festival to your bucket list this summer

Visiting the Sandstone Spring Steam Festival in the Eastern Free State, just north of the cherry-picking capital of South Africa, Ficksburg, between November 19 and 22 this year is the ideal adventure to escape a challenging year. Not to mention the ideal bucket list.

Travellers should spend a day or two, or take four days off to fully experience what the festival has to offer, including lots of fun, romance and history of vintage cars, trucks and the spectacular 2ft Narrow-Gauge Vintage Steam Railway.

The unique Sandstone Heritage Trust’s exciting activities at the foothills of the majestic Maluti Mountains have brought joy to visitors from around the world for many years.

Here's what to expect. Steam train rides on the narrow-gauge railway will commence daily at 10 am, and walking tours of the larger-than-life farming estate, where travellers can view the pristine collection of old engines and farm equipment, ox wagons, military vehicles in full throttle are a must.