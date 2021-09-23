Booze and adventure: You can explore the Free State for under R150

Are you thinking of a South African holiday but don’t want to visit the usual attractions in Cape Town or Durban? If so, then give the Free State a try. The province boasts five routes named after popular South African animals and birds, offering a range of attractions that make your holiday worthwhile.

Some fun day trips in the Free State to try for less than R150: Clarens Brewery Savour the views and enjoy a drink at Clarens Brewery, one of the country’s first brew-pubs, cideries and distilleries. Its beers, including Clarens Blonde, English Ale and Stout, are among travellers’ favourite options. If you don’t fancy beer, wine and gin are available. The brewery is the perfect setting to end your day of exploring before you head back to your hotel. Tastings start from R30.

Free State National Botanical Garden The Free State National Botanical Garden is in the outskirts of Bloemfontein and spans 70 hectares. Boasting 400 species of plants,144 bird species, 54 reptile species and more than 30 mammal species, nature-loving travellers can immerse themselves in the area. Adults pay R35, students R25, pensioners R30, and children R15. Visit www.sanbi.org/gardens/free-state/

Clarens Xtreme offers a range of fun-filled experiences for under R150. "Come conquer your fears and enjoy an adventure of a lifetime," the company teases on its website. Activities include putt putt (R20), archery (R140), paintball and target shooting (R100) and the wall climb (R30).