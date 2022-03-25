Free State man sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s daughter

Pretoria - The Bloemfontein High Court on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s daughter. Police said Tshidiso France Moifi kidnapped the 11-year-old girl on August 13, 2020 at Phahameng, Bultfontein.

“The girl was sent to her grandmother's place the previous day, however, she never arrived back home. “The grandmother started to search for the girl child with the assistance of the neighbours. She was found at an open field, with her hands and feet tied up,” said police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng. He said the incident was reported to Bultfontein Police and a case of murder was registered and was assigned to Thabong Serious and Violent Crimes.

Thakeng said Moifi was eventually arrested on August 23, 2020. “The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia welcomed the heavy sentence and further applauded this team of investigators who ensured that a thorough investigation was conducted which led to the arrest and this heavy sentence,” Thakeng added. In another similar incident, a Durban woman was convicted for the murder and kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl, whose family she had been friends with. The woman will be sentenced soon.

Zandile Nsele, 40, of Nazareth Pinetown was found guilty of attempted extortion charges and contravention of the National Health Act. She was convicted of killing 14-year-old Sphumelelo Mzimba on June 13, 2019. According to the NPA, Nsele, 40, lived a short distance away from Mzimba and they often visited at each other’s homes.

“The accused, who was unemployed and had been experiencing financial difficulties, planned to kidnap and murder Mzimba. “She planned to demand ransom from her parents and remove her organs and/or body parts for sale. She planned to meet the young woman on the pretext of taking her to the shop to buy her chips,” said the NPA’s spokesperson Natasha Kara. She said on June 13, 2019, Mzimba went to Nsele’s home and on arrival, the accused restrained her and bound her by the neck and ankles.

The teenager sustained fatal injuries. “Nsele removed some of the deceased’s organs and/or body parts before dumping the body in a bush near her home. In the early morning hours of June 14, Nsele fled the scene to Joburg. While there, she made two further demands for ransom money from the deceased’s mother in the amount of R20 000.