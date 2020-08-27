Get a taste of South Africa: 6 things to do in Parys

There's a misconception that many small towns in South Africa do not offer much for travellers, but you will be surprised at the vast offerings available. One small town that has been on many traveller's bucket list is Parys in the Free State. Between its art, historical and adventure activities, there's plenty to keep travellers occupied. Just an hour away from Johannesburg, Parys is often dubbed as an art and antique hub, according to Parys.co.za, so expect to find many quaint art shops all over the town. Below are six things to do in Parys: Enjoy a free brewery tour at Dog and Fig Brewery

The famed attraction was started by a group of friends in 2008 who wanted to establish a "microbrewery with a difference". Twelve years later, they have created custom-brewed “couture” range of beers made only with malted barley, hops and water.

Try their famous Sturdy Stout, Agreeable Ale, Proper Pilsner or Boisterous Buchu. There are free brewery tours and a platter menu available for those who want to pair their beers with food. Dog and Fig Brewery is opened from Wednesday to Sunday between 10am to 6pm.

Visit www.dogandfigbrewery.com/

People watch at a coffee shop

With Parys such a charming town, why not find one of the destination's handful of coffee shops and enjoy the view and do a little people watching. Parys.co.za says some coffee shops are disguised as a "bookshop, a bus, grandma's kitchen and street cafés."

Explore the art on Breë and Water Street

Take an afternoon stroll down to Breë and Water Street where you can meander along the quaint art galleries, gift shops and antique attractions. Perhaps you can purchase a few souvenirs for family and friends back home?

Marvel at Vredefort Dome

Vredefort Dome is the world's largest and oldest known meteorite impact site and a must-see attraction just 20 minutes from Parys. According to Unesco.org, it dates back 2 023 million years with a radius of 190km.

"Vredefort Dome bears witness to the world’s greatest known single energy release event, which had devastating global effects including, according to some scientists, major evolutionary changes. It provides critical evidence of the Earth’s geological history and is crucial to understanding of the evolution of the planet," it said on its website. Tours are available.

Go on an adventurous rafting trip

If you are feeling adventurous, there are half and full-day rafting trips that you can add to your itinerary. The activity is great for the entire family, and anyone can do it if you are older eight years old. If you are looking for a social distancing activity, this one will be away from the crowds.

Visit www.vaaladventures.com/riverrafting.aspx

Try your hand at archery

If you need a lesson in archery, a 2-3 hour activity will turn you into a pro in no time. All equipment is supplied and you get a guide to share his/her hacks with you.

Call 082 577 0382.