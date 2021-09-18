Man gets four years in jail for tax fraud amounting to R1 million

RUSTENBURG - A 38-year-old man was sentenced to four years imprisonment for contravening the Tax Administration Act, the Hawks in the Free State said on Friday. Spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said Mayisewa Alpheous Makhubo and his company, Thembiselwa Trading CC, appeared in the Frankfort Regional Court on Thursday, where he was convicted and sentenced.

“A preliminary probe by the South African Revenue Services (Sars) uncovered Makhubo’s fraudulent activities that costed the receiver of revenue in access of more than R1 million. The incident took place between 2016 and 2019,” he said. The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Bloemfontein for further investigation. “Makhubo was served court summons on 18 October 2019. He appeared in court on several occasions, culminating in his recent conviction. The court sentenced Makhubo to four years direct imprisonment.”

In a separate case, Jeanette Jordan, 63, appeared in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing charges of fraud. Captain Singo said Jordan had been arrested on the same day by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Welkom. “It is all alleged that in the course of April 2017, Jordan used false tender documents from the department of health to borrow money from a well-off person and could not pay it back.