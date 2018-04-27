South Africa has a great story to tell, one of struggle and triumph. Many spots within the country give insight to the apartheid regime and democracy.

If you are planning to travel this Freedom Day, why not visit some of the country’s most historical places. Here are our top picks... Johannesburg

Vilakazi Street is known as one of South Africa’s most famous places to visit. The street was named after BW Vilakazi, who was a poet and novelist. Once the home to Nobel Prize winners Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Vilakazi Street now offers street markets, restaurants and museums. Make sure you visit the Mandela House Museum and the Hector Pieterson Museum that is situated on the corner of Moema and Vilakazi Streets.

Apartheid Museum



For those who want to go back in time to learn about how the Apartheid system worked and the torture it caused for South Africans, then perhaps a visit The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg? The museum has everything you need to know about the Apartheid system and will provide a new found appreciation for struggle heroes and the country.

The museum was opened in 2001 and is now considered the pre-eminent museum in the world dealing with 20th century South Africa. A series of 22 individual exhibition areas takes visitors on a journey that shows racial discrimination and the struggle faced to overthrow the government. It definitely makes for an interesting historical travel spot! Entrance is R85pp. Contact 011 309 4700

KwaZulu-Natal



Battlefields KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal battlefield route comprises of 82 battlefields, museums, old fortifications and places of remembrance. Some of the must see battlefields include the Blood River battlefield, off R33 between Dundee and Vryheid and Isandlwana, off R68 between Nqutu and Babanango.Many of the battlefields are close to game parks, mountains of the uKhahlamba/Drakensberg Heritage Park as well as Zulu Culture and Heritage sites. Contact 082 801 0551



Nelson Mandela Capture site





This capture site was built to commemorate the 1962 arrest of Nelson Mandela by police. Originally, it was a small bricked area with a plaque, but a steel structure consisting of poles that create a Mandela image and a visitor’s centre was launched in 2012 to mark the 50th anniversary. The 35 metre sculpture was designed by artist Marco Cianfanelli. After a historical lesson, take a drive to the Midlands Meander to enjoy a range of art activities and cuisine. Entry is free. Contact 033 330 8195



Western Cape



Robben Island



Robben Island is located in Table Bay, some 6km west of Bloubergstrand, and stands around 30m above sea level. Robben Island has been used as prison and a place where people were isolated, banished and exiled to for nearly 400 years. It was also a post office, a grazing ground, a mental hospital and an outpost. Former president Nelson Mandela was imprisoned at Robben Island. UNESCO declared Robben Island a World Heritage Site in 1999. Prices are R340 per adult and R190 per a child. Contact 021 413 4200.



