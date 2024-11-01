From Dubai to Mzansi: ‘Dubai Bling’ star Kris Fade's South African safari experience

‘Dubai Bling’ cast member Kris Fade is currently in South Africa and having the time of his life. The Australian-Lebanese radio presenter took to social media platforms TikTok and Instagram to share his adventures visiting Johannesburg, Gauteng.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Fade (@krisfade) According to Fade, there is no place quite like Mzansi and the land is rich with love. “I’m in South Africa, in a real safari, seeing lions, eating biltong. Life is good,” said the reality TV star.

While visiting Lion & Safari Park, the radio presenter was in awe of the country’s beauty as he enjoyed a safari drive and walk. According to Fade, Mzansi has some similarities with Australia. “This reminds me of Australia. When you drive outside the city areas, it looks pretty similar. Maybe a little greener in some areas but I think you guys are just coming out of the dry season here in South Africa but its beautiful,” said Fade.

@lamakeupcpt said: “Come to Cape Town! Visit Table Mountain via cable car. Hike up Lions Head Mountain. Visit Camps Bay for some delicious sunset meals. Dinner at Gold Restaurant. Catamaran sunset Cruise in V&A.” Another user, @jpr790704, said: “You should go longest zipping over Sea in Mosselbay or Zipline in Lost City Pilanesberg over Game Reserve awesome experience.” @will.owfield_truefoods said: “Welcome 😍 Durban! Ballito! Wild Coast! Drakensberg! The Midland! 😉 we have it all❤️.”