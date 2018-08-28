The Garden Route National Park (GRNP) will be free for South African visitors from September 10 to 15,2018.

All gates in Wilderness (Ebb & Flow Rest Camp, Goudveld, Farleigh, Woodville), Knysna (includes the forest areas such as Diepwalle and Harkerville), Tsitsikamma (includes Natures Valley, Storms River Rest Camp and the Big Tree) will waiver entrance fees to all South African citizens. Visitors are reminded to carry a South African ID for identification.



GRNP is a mosaic of landscapes and seascapes, a haven for birds and animals including seabirds, rare and endangered species. It is approximately 155, 000 hectares of land including indigenous forests, lakes, rivers, wetlands and the sea.

Scientists have recorded over 465 plant species in the forests, over 22 species of amphibians, 24 reptile species, 84 species of water birds, 305 species of birds and about 43% of South Africa’s 290 mammal species in the park.



According to the IUCN (2001) categories that were used to evaluate the threat status of the South African mammals (Friedmann & Daly 2004), the GRNP protects populations of 28 red data book species. In the Threatened categories, 7.1% of the Park’s mammals are listed as Endangered (EN) and 14% as Vulnerable (VU).

