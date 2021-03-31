3 things to do over the Easter weekend in Gauteng

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Holiday on a budget this Easter weekend with these fun activities, perfect for the whole family. Honeydew Mazes Where: Zandspruit 191-Iq Cost: R150 for adults and R100 for children Book: 073 795 2174

Honeydew’s giant mazes is the perfect outdoor activity with the added element of adventure and surprise, perfect for the whole family.

In a team of up to five people, you’ll challenge yourself with their general knowledge quizzes while winding through pathways, avoiding dead ends and tracking your every move as you race against others to solve the secrets of the maze.

The maze takes 90 minutes to solve, and once your answer sheet has been marked, each team member will deservingly receive a free refreshing ice-cream.

Roll Egoli

Where: Bryanston, Sandton

Cost: Entry is R95 per person and R40 for skate hire

Book: 083 232 9861

Visit a skate park for a day of retro fun and action. In their garden they also have a wooden jungle gym with a huge trampoline surrounded by a smooth scooter track. Connecting two large trees, 3m above the ground, is their “Bridge of Courage".

Access to it is up a climbing wall on the one side and at the other end of the bridge is a fireman's pole for the kids to slide down onto a soft mat, allowing them to conquer their fear of heights.

Tour of the Sterkfontein Caves

Where: Kromdraai Rd

Cost: R100 for visitors over 6 years

Call: 014 577 9000

Sterkfontein is a set of limestone caves located in Gauteng, about 40km north-west of Joburg. World famous for their fossil finds, this is the site at which Australopithecus africanus fossils were unearthed.

A place rich in history, you can spend the day venturing through the caves on modern walkways and a boardwalk past the excavation site where globally acclaimed fossils have been discovered.

With so much natural beauty to soak up, grab a bite at the Sterkfontein restaurant and enjoy the views while you wait for your slot.

Read the latest edition of IOL’s digital Travel mag below: