Lanseria International Airport has established itself as an internationally recognised player in the aviation sector. 

Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com, said the airport has undergone a massive investment, including a much-expanded parkade and retail precinct.

“Over the next few years, the airport is planning an R2-billion investment to double its capacity – to six million passengers annually – by 2028. This expansion will include establishing an ‘airport city’ around Lanseria, with hotels and offices. Gautrain also plans to extend its high-speed rail network to Lanseria,” said Pozyn. 

Picture: Andy Lund.

Here are 4 interesting things you need to know about the airport: 

  • Lanseria’s position, between Gauteng’s two major economic hubs, means it’s convenient for leisure and business travellers commuting between Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town frequently.

  • The duty-free section boasts a SLOW XS transit lounge exclusively for qualifying kulula.com, FNB, RMB and Comair Limited VIP guests. Apart from a place to catch up on work or relax, travellers can sample the bite-sized taster-inspired menu, which focuses on small-scale produce with hand-selected ingredients. Visitors to the lounge can also savour a cold-brewed coffee selection and boutique, small-batch alcohol labels from micro-distilleries. 
  • The Cradle of Humankind is just 15 minutes’ drive from Lanseria. It’s a paleoanthropological site home to around 40 percent of the world’s human ancestor fossils, and a must-see for visitors. Apart from superb interactive exhibits, the facility also offers fine dining, various adventure sports and game viewing.
  • Lanseria is less than two hours’ drive from Sun City. There is a fairly direct route on two major motorways that will get you to the Kruger National Park in under five hours.