Lanseria International Airport has established itself as an internationally recognised player in the aviation sector. Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com, said the airport has undergone a massive investment, including a much-expanded parkade and retail precinct.

“Over the next few years, the airport is planning an R2-billion investment to double its capacity – to six million passengers annually – by 2028. This expansion will include establishing an ‘airport city’ around Lanseria, with hotels and offices. Gautrain also plans to extend its high-speed rail network to Lanseria,” said Pozyn.

Here are 4 interesting things you need to know about the airport: