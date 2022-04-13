5 fun activities to keep you and your family happy on a rainy day in Joburg

As we head towards winter, South Africans are facing days of chill and rain.
But, as an outdoor-loving country that revels in the enjoyment of balmy beach days, braais, hikes and picnics, spending every dreary day cooped up at home just won’t do.
To keep you busy when it starts to pour, we’ve rounded up some fun indoor activities that rival series binging on bags of chips.
5 rainy day activities in Joburg:
BOUNCE Fourways Mall
Fourways, Sandton
011 517 2500
BOUNCE Inc is a location where you can have a good time while also learning new skills and expressing yourself.
On a rainy day, there’s nothing better than letting out all your pent up energy with fun bounce activities.
From children learning the principles of movement in our Junior Jumper sections to freestyle athletes taking on our X-Park adventure challenge course, our venues have something for everyone.
Origins Centre
Enoch Sontonga Ave, Braamfontein
011 717 4700
Combining natural history, archaeology, anthropology and art, the Origins Museum provides visitors with a glimpse into Africa’s rich and complex heritage.
Their hands-on tours through human evolution are brought to life with ancient artefacts ranging from stone tools to fossils and beautiful rock art dating back to South Africa’s Stone Age.
Exhibits are immersive and visitors are encouraged to engage by opening draws and exploring the specimen collections.
Roll Egoli
Bryanston, Sandton
083 232 9861
Visit an indoor skate-park for a day of retro fun and action. In their garden, they also have a wooden jungle gym with a huge trampoline surrounded by a smooth scooter track.
Connecting two large trees 3m above the ground is their “Bridge of Courage”. Access to it is up a climbing wall on the one side and at the other end of the bridge is a fireman's pole for the kids to slide down on to a soft mat, allowing them to conquer their fear of heights. Entry is R95 a person and R40 for skate hire.
Amuse-Bouche at Fairlawns
Wendywood, Sandton
011 804 2540
While Amuse-Bouche is known for its outside dining area, when the sky turns grey, their patrons move inside to enjoy the warmth of the fireplace.
Fairlawns' dining is a gourmet treat, they offer gourmet à la carte cuisine combined with an extensive wine list for the discerning palate. In-suite dining allows you to enjoy the Amuse-Bouche cuisine in the seclusion of your suite.
The Johannesburg Art Gallery
Cnr Klein and King George Streets Joubert Park
011 725 3130
On a rainy chilly day, wandering the halls of a grand art gallery is a magical way to spend the day.
The Johannesburg Art Gallery is a South African art gallery located in Joubert Park in Johannesburg’s city centre. It is the continent’s largest gallery.
The works of Gerard Sekoto, Alexis Preller, Maud Sumner, Sydney Kumalo and Ezrom Legae are among the highlights of the South African collection.