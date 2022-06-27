5 local spots in Jozi to enjoy a lekker meal

Johannesburg remains a flourishing modern metropolis on the African continent. Not only is Jozi a major player in the African economy, it has also evolved into a bustling city which celebrates African culture in the most incredible way.

The city has developed a thriving foodie culture which shines a light on the many different cultures and people the city houses. Martin Bester. Picture: Supplied Jacaranda FM’s breakfast host Martin Bester, a massive foodie himself, continues to be amazed by the incredible mix of flavours, aromas and ingredients used in foods around the city and shares five local foodie hotspots you need to visit when you’re in Jozi next. Taste of Punjab

Bester says, “The Taste Of Punjab in Sunninghill is my favourite North Indian restaurant. When I lived in Sunninghill, I would eat their food at least twice a week – that’s how good the food is there. “The restaurant serves some of the most authentic North Indian cuisines and celebrates how important Indian cuisine is to our South African culture. “I highly recommend the Palak Paneer, Tandoori Mushrooms and vegetable samoosas when visiting. You won’t regret it!” says Bester

Signature If you’re in the mood for fine dining then Signature is the place to be. The Signature brand has done incredible things in the fine-dining space. Their Morningside branch is one of Bester’s go-to restaurants when he wants an elegant evening out. “While their food is remarkable, I love the fact that they have a great singer and pianist as entertainment for patrons to enjoy while dining,” he says.

That must be something special, literally music to my ears. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Signature Restaurant (@signature_restaurant) The Marabi Club It’s time to jazz it up!

“This venue in Maboneng is definitely a must-visit! What a surprise when those big doors swing open! The club is known for its food, and I love that your dining experience is accompanied by fine live jazz performances, ” he says. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marabi Club (@themarabiclub) La Boqueria This Hispanic-style restaurant in Parktown North has become a popular destination for foodies since it opened its doors, and one visit highlights why.